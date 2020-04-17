Kiara Advani Spills The Beans On Turning Point Of Her Career, Read Details

The Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani has been firmly establishing a strong foothold in Bollywood by delivering some impressive performances in films which also went on to be commercially successful. Kiara Advani's Bollywood debut Fugly might have crashed at the box office, however, post her supporting role in the sports biopic, MS Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, she has successfully garnered popularity in the industry.

Since then, Kiara Advani's performance has catapulted her into the main league of the gen-next actors. In an earlier interview with a magazine, Kiara Advani was quipped with several questions regarding her professional life as well as personal interests.

Kiara Advani talks about the turning point in her career

Kiara Advani was also asked what would she describe as a turning point in her career. Kiara Advani replied to this saying that many of her fans think that the Netflix film Lust Stories was certainly a turning point in her career. Kiara Advani then said that inevitably some fans think Kabir Singh to be that movie due to the astounding success of the movie.

Kiara Advani added that it was after her stint in the film Lust Stories that the filmmakers got convinced that she can act. She said that Lust Stories got her an immense appreciation. However, she added that the film Kabir Singh got her the audience's love.

Kiara Advani revealed one of the valuable advice she received in the industry

The Good Newwz actor also recalled one of the most valuable pieces of advice that she received in the industry. She said that Salman Khan had once told her that its only hard work that matters truly in the industry. She further added that the superstar advised her to let her work speak for herself. Kiara said that she has been abiding by this advice ever since.

