Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan's 'oops' Moment In This Throwback Bloopers Video Is Unmissable

Kiara Advani shared a cute throwback video with Varun Dhawan, in which the duo are seen performing dance rehearsals. The visual shows three segments of the rehearsals. The first begins with the duo performing on Jeena Jeena. In the next part of the video, Kiara and Varun are seen grooving to the beats of Sun Saathiya, from Varun and Shraddha Kapoor's film, ABCD 2.

Later, comes an 'oops' moment in the video, when Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan dash each other. But again, the two get set for a 'take 2' and perform the steps flawlessly. In the latter part of the video comes, 'finally', when the Kabir Singh actor and Street Dancer 3D actor groove to the tunes of First Class, from their film, Kalank.

Kiara Avani captioned the video as, "Varun Dhawan bas thode takkar.... baaki sab first class #FlashBackFriday #RehearsalBloopers." Fans in huge numbers are dropping adorable comments on the duo's cute blooper video. Varun Dhawan too immediately commented on the post and said, "Amazing editing skills." To which, Advani replied, "All thanks to you."

For the unversed, Dhawan also recently shared a glimpse of this rehearsal video with Kiara Advani with a hilarious caption that read, "Check out our performance on Sun Saathiya. Kiara Advani hit me on my nose purposely, and it was intense." He shared the YouTube link to the video on his Instagram story. The video has hit 1.4M views in just two days.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani who is known to share an amazing bond with her siblings often shares adorable pictures and videos of them on her social media. She shared a childhood picture with brother Mishaal Advani for Siblings' Day. Sharing a 'then and now' picture on her gram, she wrote, "Happy Sibling Day @mishaaladvani squishy for mishy forever."

Kiara on the work front

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming flick, Shershaah, directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army. Advani has also been roped in for Raghava Lawrence's directorial, Laxmmi Bomb, alongside Akshay Kumar.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor will star in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is a second installment of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by T-Series.

