Kiara Advani Reveals Her Favourite Co-star, Says 'We Have A Wonderful Working Equation'

Kiara Advani is currently making headlines for her Netflix original movie Guilty. The movie sees her as a ‘troubled’ child who later ends up revealing some dark secrets of her life. The story revolves around the subject of rape and how rape victims are dominated by the power of politics and money. Kiara Advani has been widely appreciated for her performance in the movie. Recently in an interview, Kiara Advani revealed the name of her favourite co-star.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment magazine, Kiara Advani revealed that her favourite co-star is Akshay Kumar. The actor shared the screen space with Kiara in the movie Good Newwz, most recently. Interestingly, Kiara Advani was also launched in Bollywood by Akshay Kumar as her first movie Fugly was bankrolled by the actor’s production house, Grazing Goat Pictures.

Kiara Advani said that it is tough to select her favourite from the list of her co-stars. However, since she had to pick one, it would be Akshay Kumar. She added that she had done two films with him and he was the one who launched her, therefore, she has a wonderful work equation with him.

Kiara Advani is paired alongside Akshay Kumar in a lead role in the upcoming movie Laxxmi Bomb. This comedy horror film is the remake of the Tamil movie, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

On the work front, Kiara Advani would be playing the lead role in the movie Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. The movie is helmed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar. She will also be featured in the movie Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra and lastly, she will also be playing a lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

