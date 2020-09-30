Shruti Haasan To Essay Kiara Advani's Role In 'Lust Stories' Telugu Remake? Know Details

Kiara Advani had become a household name for her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories. Her performance was well appreciated by fans and critics alike. Now it seems Shruti Haasan is being considered for Kiara's role in Lust Stories Telugu remake. Here's what this is about.

Shruti Haasan to step into Kiara Advani's shoes for Lust Stories Telugu remake

The makers of Lust Stories have decided to release a Telugu version of it and the shooting is underway. According to reports of Navbharattimes.com, Shruti Haasan is being considered for the role of Kiara Advani in Lust Stories. The reports also claim that the shooting for this segment of the movie is complete and Shruti's performance in the movie has impressed everyone on the sets.

Kiara Advani in Lust Stories plays the role of a young wife who has an arranged marriage with a man. Although she finds her husband to be endearing, she is left unsatisfied when it comes to physical intimacy. When she tries to take care of it by herself, the situation turns rather comical and embarrassing for the whole family. Vicky Kaushal had essayed the role of her husband in the movie, and both the actors were highly praised for their bold performance in Lust Stories.

In other news, many actors were previously rumoured to have been chosen for Kiara Advani's role in Lust Stories. The list includes Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, and some more. However, it seems Shruti Haasan has finally managed to bag the role. Lust Stories Telugu remake is being helmed by Sankalp Reddy, Tarun Bhaskar, and Nandini Reddy.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara which released earlier in 2020. The movie had been delayed by several years but finally got its premiere on Zee5. Prior to this, she was seen in Behen Hogi Teri in 2017 which was her last big release. However, now the actor has a lot of movies in her kitty. The list includes Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sabaash Naidu, Laabam, Krack and Rashna: The Ray of Light.

Image credit: Shruti Haasan Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

