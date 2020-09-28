Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Working In The Film Industry; Says She's Paid 'heavy Prices'

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan shared that she had not been party to things she was uncomfortable about and had to pay for it. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she remembered her supportive father Kamal Haasan’s words. The actor explained how every place has good as well as bad people. Here is everything you need to know about Shruti Haasan’s interview.

Shruti Haasan opens up about her experience in the film industry

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti Haasan expressed her opinion about the film industry. She revealed that she did not always have it easy. The actor added that she had not been party to things that she felt uncomfortable about and had to pay for the same. The actor clarified that she did not talk to people if she did not like their vibes. Moreover, Haasan said that when she did not get movies, they felt that she was uninterested.

However, she said that was the price she chose to pay. The actor added that this would happen in any field and felt it was not fair to drag an industry down. She agreed that there was bad stuff but concluded by questioning that it would be everywhere.

Shruti Haasan explained that there were good and bad people everywhere. She also expressed how competitive the business of films was, as everyone worked in a 'heightened reality'. The actor went on to thank the support structure of friends and the people around her. She went on to mention that every field had something to say about their industry, either pleasant or unpleasant.

Shruti Haasan recalls father Kamal Haasan's words

Shruti Haasan recalled her father’s words, who considered the entertainment field to be beautiful. The actor added that someone asked Kamal Haasan if he was not worried to send his daughters to this line of business. Explaining that the question had several layers, she revealed his reply to the person who asked him the question. Shruti Haasan remembered that her father said how that person’s daughter had an arranged marriage and he sent her to a house he did not even know. Adding to it, she recalled that Kamal Haasan concluded by telling that he had sent his daughter to a home he grew up in after teaching her the lessons to stay strong and value her journey.

