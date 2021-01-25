Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Spotted On Lunch Date At Mumbai's Restaurant

On January 24, 2021, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted on a lunch date at a restaurant in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating each other for long but none of them has confirmed the same. Photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of the couple stepping out of a car. Have a look at the post.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani step out together

In the video, the couple can be seen twinning with each other. Kiara wore a beige crop top with flared pants and a denim jacket. She styled her hair in a clean high bun and carried a small brown purse. Meanwhile, Sidharth arrived in a separate car at the restaurant, wearing a white t-shirt with beige trousers. He added a denim jacket to complete his look.

The rumoured couple recently jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year together. They also shared their individual pictures on their respective Instagram handles. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for their getaway together.

Earlier, Kiara and Sidharth were seen shaking legs together at Armaan Jain and Kiara’s cousin Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception held in Mumbai. A video featuring the couple took over social media. In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing Manish Malhotra’s golden lehenga while Sidharth looked dapper in his traditional blue outfit. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle. According to India.com, the duo made separate entries but spent their time together inside the party.

Recently, while promoting her film Laxmmi on Sony Entertainment’s The Kapil Sharma Show, her co-actor Akshay Kumar too dropped a hint about Kiara’s relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. When the host and a comedian Kapil Sharma asked Kiara if she has a date reserved for love or if she doesn’t have a boyfriend. Kiara responded saying that she would talk about her love life when she sets a wedding date. To this, Akshay commented, “Bari ‘siddhanto’ wali ladki hai (Kiara is a woman of principles), hinting at Sidharth Malhotra.

