Kiara Advani Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In These Green Outfits

After starring in two blockbuster movies of 2019, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara Advani has walked her way to fame in Bollywood. Kiara Advani is also deemed as one of the most stylish actors of the Hindi film industry. Whatever outfit she wears, she slays it. Let us take a look at times when Kiara Advani wore green colour outfits.

Times when Kiara Advani wore green colour outfits

Kiara Advani wore a shimmery bottle green pantsuit that had a plunging neckline. She has straightened her hair for the outfit. She wore makeup and brown lipstick. The actor looks stunning in the attire, take a look.

Kiara donned a light green colour off-shoulder corset that is paired with maroon straight pants. She has kept her hair open for the outfit. To complete her outfit she wore nude makeup.

Kiara wore a pastel green lehenga with golden embroidery. She also wore makeup with pink lipstick. The actor has straightened her hair for the fabulous look. Check out her stunning look.

Kiara opted for a body-hugging green top with beige pants and matching belt. She has kept her hair open and messy for the attire. She completed her outfit with nude makeup and loop earrings.

