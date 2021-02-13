Sidharth Malhotra Takes Horse Riding Sessions Amid 'Mission Majnu' Shoot

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a picture from his first day on the sets of his next movie Mission Majnu. The picture was a surprising treat to his fans and the actor is currently in Lucknow shooting for the spy thriller. Recently, there have been some pictures of Sid taking a horse riding session doing the rounds on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra's photos

The picture was posted by Anurag Singh Bhadouria, National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party. The picture has Sidharth posing with a horse in a field. The actor was dressed very casually in the picture. He is seen wearing a navy blue co-ord tracksuit paired with dark blue sneakers. The actor is patting the horse's face and can be surely seen enjoying his time off from shoot. Along with the picture, Anurag wrote, "Had a fantastic riding session with Sidharat Malhotra today.. a thorough gentleman and a great human." Check out Sidharth's Malhotra's photos below:

Sidharth Malhotra's fan clubs were a hysterical mass when the picture was uploaded making the picture go viral in minutes. Many wanted to see the star horseriding while a lot of fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment sections. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Sidharth Malhotra's Movies

Sidharth's latest music video with Neha Sharma, Thoda Thoda Pyaar released just in time for Valentines Day. The song was released yesterday and has already harboured 10 million views in 24 hours and is still trending on YouTube. On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra which crashed at the Box Office.

He is currently shooting for the action-drama film Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi which also features Kannada actress Rashmika Mandana. It narrates the story of an Indian mission which was pulled off at the heart of Pakistan. The film Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and speaks about the dramatic mission which changed the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. There were rumours that Sidharth will be playing the lead in the movie Aashiqui 3 alongside his SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt but there has been no confirmation from either party. Sidharth also has 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Shershaah with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

