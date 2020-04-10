The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Kiara Advani Impressed All With Her Sartorial Choices For 'Kabir Singh's' Promotions

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani’s wardrobe has a bit of everything, from Anita Dongre’s white sleeveless kurta to Roberto Cavalli’s animal-printed suit. Take a look.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

The year 2019 was a very successful year for Kiara Advani. With films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actor managed to win the hearts of critics and her fans. For the promotional rounds of super hit film Kabir Singh, the actor made many public appearances in select cities across India. Though her role in the film was of an introverted and shy college girl called Preeti, her promotional outfits have been anything but nondescript. From acing neon and animal print looks to stepping out in season-appropriate kurtas, Kiara was seen favouring a range of versatile outfits for her many outings.

ALSO READ: What Did Kiara Advani Do After The ‘leaf Picture’ Went Up? 'Guilty' Actor Answers; Watch

Kiara Advani's outfits during Kabir Singh promotions

1. Kiara's shows her love for shades of pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

2. Kiara in an all-white ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

3. Her love for animal print dresses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous In Blue Outfits, These Insta Pics Are Proof

4. Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 5. Kiara in black lehenga choli with multi-coloured dupatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

6. Kiara in shades of purple and white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

7. Kiara knows how to look stunning in an off-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Good Newwz': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Comedy Drama

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
COVID19: PM MODI REPLIES TO ISRAEL
Obama
OBAMA GIVES ADVICE TO MAYORS
Good Friday in lockdown: Cardinal Oswald Gracias draws parallels with Jesus' story, watch
GOOD FRIDAY: CARDINAL'S MESSAGE
Modi
GOVT ALLOWS PARTIAL NPS WITHDRAWAL
INDIA SLAMS CHINA OVER COMMENTS ON JAMMU AND KASHMIR
WHO
SYED AKBARUDDIN TAKES DIG AT WHO