Siddharth Malhotra Shares Picture As He Basks In The Goa Sun, Fan Asks 'Tattoo? When!?'

Sidharth Malhotra has uploaded a picture of himself as he enjoys the views in Goa. However, his followers on the picture-sharing platform are paying close attention to the tattoo on his neck. Some are wondering if a sequel to Ek Villain is happening while the others are wondering when he got it. Read along and have a look at the post.

‘Everything is clear now’ for Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra has got his fangirls gawking at him as he uploads a picture from his #GoaDiaries. The actor is wearing a pink vest and blue denim as he basks in the Goan sun, with his messy hair and the water as a background. He is adjusting his tinted Ray-bans in the picture, as he writes alongside – “Everything is clear now. #goadiaries”

Malhotra, who enjoys a whopping 11.7 Million following him, has his fans showering all the hearts-y emojis in their comments. While most of them are in awe, the others couldn’t help but notice the new tattoo that the actor is sporting and have also asked when he got it. Friends of Sidharth from the industry have also dropped comments under the picture and are wondering who he is looking at. Have a look at the comments here.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra is to appear next in Tamil’s director Vishnuvardhan’s SherShaah, which will be based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The movie sees Malhotra playing a double role as Vikram Batra and Vishal Batra, with Kiara Advani opposite him playing Dimple Cheema, Vikram’s fiancé. The movie was announced in May 2019 and went on floors right after. In January 2020, the filming was wrapped up with its release date decided to be on July 3, 2020; however, it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie marks Vishnuvardhan’s directorial debut in the Hindi film industry and will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

