Kiara Advani Sends A Message On COVID-19, Urges Fans Not To Hoard Essential Items

Amidst all the scare and worry of Coronavirus, a lot of celebrities are using their social media presence to spread some good advice and messages to their fans and followers. The Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani also joined in these list of celebrities. A message about coronavirus was posted on the story of Kiara Advani's Instagram.

Kiara Advani says, "Take care"

Kiara Advani shared a message on the story of her Instagram handle. The actor first urged her fans to not creat shortage in the fear of shortage itself. She then requested that people should not hoard masks and sanitizers and other essential items unnecessarily. Kiara also sweetly asked her fans and followers to take care of themselves. In the end, she added the hashtags of #COVID19 and #Coronavirus.

Kiara Advani is not the first to share her concerns with the fans from the Bollywood film industry. Superstar and actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a video where he is warning people against coronavirus and urging them to take all the necessary steps in order to avoid the threat. He said that he felt that he should also say something about the coronavirus and then went on to recite a short poem he wrote on coronavirus.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Kiara is currently shooting for the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Kartik shared a glimpse from the sets of the movie where he can be seen with Kiara, as the former is wearing a mask. Many Kiara Advani's photos along with Kartik from the sets are taking rounds on the internet as fans are excited to witness the sequel of the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

