Kiara Advani Knows To Rock Off-shoulder Outfits & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Kiara Advani is one of the actors in Bollywood who can pull off any look with her unique fashion style. From rocking in a biker chick look to donning a wedding outfit, the Kabir Singh actor can pull any outfit with ease. Last seen in the comedy-drama Good Newwz, the actor has cemented her place in Bollywood in a short span.

On Instagram, she enjoys a humongous fanbase of over 11.1 million followers. The actor is quite active in social media and keeps updating her fans about her latest photoshoots, projects and so on. Let us take a look at some of her photos in enchanting off-shoulder outfits.

Kiara Advani’s photos in off-shoulder outfits

The actor shared a series of beautiful pictures of herself in a light pink gown and black gloves. She completed the look with diamond bracelets from jewellery designer Renu Oberoi. She opted to keep her hair open and sported soft curls with a centre-parting for hairdo.

Kiara donned a light green colour off-shoulder corset for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Kabir Singh. She paired her outfit with maroon straight pants. She went for open hair for the look. To complete her outfit, she wore nude makeup and a pair of rose-gold earrings.

The gorgeous actor stunned fans in her dazzling yellow gown with a thigh-high slit. Her yellow off-shoulder gown with silver stone embellishments was perfect for that event. She paired up her outfit with high heels, which was thoroughly complementing her attire.

