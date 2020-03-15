Kiara Advani's 'Good Newwz': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Comedy Drama

Machine actor Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly and since then she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor has impressed fans with her performance in various movies. Her recent film Good Newwz was a blockbuster hit. The film had an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film had a glorious run at the box office. Here are the reasons to watch the film.

The ensemble star cast

Akshay Kumar has impeccable comic timing in the film and his acting in comedy genre has been evident since his Hera Pheri days. On the other hand, the ultimate diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is always a sight to behold and her charisma alone is enough to pull in crowds. Apart from the popular faces, the film also has a fresh pairing of Kiara and Diljit, and watching their chemistry on the big screen is pretty exciting.

Celebrity recommendations

The most i have ever laughed in a theatre😂 #GoodNewwz. Please just drop everything and watch it this Friday!!!@raj_a_mehta Sir what a plot & such a funny treatment, absolutely loved the punches🤦🏻‍♂️😂@karanjohar Sir this is just a clear winner💥 ... pic.twitter.com/zP2alCjxrD — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) December 27, 2019

#GoodNewwz is by far the most entertaining film of the year!! You will laugh like you haven’t in ages & the emotional chord is just right! @akshaykumar has knocked it outta the ballpark!! He is next level in every scene! #Bebo is beyond stunning and just such a brilliant actor! — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2019

Celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Harshvardhan Rane, and many more praised the film and the lead actors' acting. This reason might be one of the strongest reasons that may encourage you to watch the movie at least once. During the trailer launch, actor Taapsee also wrote, “This is so damn funny! I think this is the closest to your real funny self I have seen since years, sir! Looking forward to this one.”

Box Office collection

The film had a budget of ₹60 crores. The film earned over ₹318.57 and became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. The movie also gained positive reviews from critics and fans.

