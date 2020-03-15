The Debate
Kiara Advani's 'Good Newwz': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Comedy Drama

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. Let us take a look at the reasons to watch her recent super hit film 'Good Newwz'. Read further.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara advani

Machine actor Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly and since then she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor has impressed fans with her performance in various movies. Her recent film Good Newwz was a blockbuster hit. The film had an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film had a glorious run at the box office. Here are the reasons to watch the film.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Hilarious Scenes As Mrs Monika Batra From 'Good Newwz'

The ensemble star cast

Akshay Kumar has impeccable comic timing in the film and his acting in comedy genre has been evident since his Hera Pheri days. On the other hand, the ultimate diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is always a sight to behold and her charisma alone is enough to pull in crowds. Apart from the popular faces, the film also has a fresh pairing of Kiara and Diljit, and watching their chemistry on the big screen is pretty exciting.

Celebrity recommendations

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Trailer Trends On YouTube, Kiara Advani Shares Excitement

Celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, Harshvardhan Rane, and many more praised the film and the lead actors' acting. This reason might be one of the strongest reasons that may encourage you to watch the movie at least once. During the trailer launch, actor Taapsee also wrote, “This is so damn funny! I think this is the closest to your real funny self I have seen since years, sir! Looking forward to this one.” 

Box Office collection

The film had a budget of ₹60 crores. The film earned over ₹318.57 and became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. The movie also gained positive reviews from critics and fans.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh': Here Are Reasons To Watch This Romantic Drama Film

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Trailer: Celebrities React To Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara Flick

 

 

First Published:

