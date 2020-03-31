Kiara Advani's Stunning Throwback Picture Will Inspire Your Next Airport Look

Kiara Advani is not just loved for her acting talents but she is also adored for her amazing social media presence. Kiara Advani's social media is full of photos that showcase her stunning beauty and brilliant fashion sense. Here is a look back at one of Kiara Advani's older photos that is the perfect inspiration for a stylish airport look.

This throwback photo of Kiara Advani is perfect for anyone who wants a stunning airport look

The above photo was shared online by Kiara Advani on her official Instagram account. In the picture, Kiara Advani donned a gorgeous plain white tank top along with a pair of glossy silver pants. The actor also wore a pair of simple yet smart white sneakers. Finally, Kiara Advani completed her look with a pair of large stylish sunglasses. Kiara Advani also carried a checkered white and black carry-bag in her left hand. The above look is perfect for anyone who wants a stylish and gorgeous airport look.

Kiara Advani is known for her amazing style sense that she often showcases on her social media. The actor has several other photos that show off her amazing outfits. Here are a few more pictures of Kiara Advani that you can be inspired by for your stunning and stylish airport look.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a Hindi remake of the South Indian film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on May 22, 2020, and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who was also the director of the original film.

