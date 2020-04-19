Times The 'Kabir Singh' Actor Graced The Ramp For A Fashion Show

Kiara Advani is a stunner and her style game is on point at all times. The 'Kabir Singh' actor has walked the ramp for several high end designers. Here are some of her ramp walk looks that will surely inspire you.

Times Kiara Advani walked the ramp aesthetically-

Kiara Advani walks the ramp in a red lehenga for the ICW2019 fashion week. She posted the photo with a warm caption . Read here:

The mother of all fashion weeks #icw2019 such a pleasure to be your showstopper @amitaggarwalofficial for the opening show of @fdciofficial India Couture Week! 💃🏻❤️💫 Glam Squad- @vardannayak @amitthakur_hair @mohitrai

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani acing her looks at the Lakme Fashion Week in the Pushtaini collection and posted with the pic with a fun caption:

Super thrilled to have unveiled AGAMI by Neha Agarwal's new collection called PUSHTAINI

at the Lakme Fashion Week

@agami_bynehaagarwal

Hair by @hairbyseema

Makeup by @makeupbylekha assisted by @missmehtaaa

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani was the show stopper at the Indian Couture Week and looks stunning in this green ensemble.

Thankyou @shyamalbhumika for making my #Indiacoutureweek2018 debut so special and memorable✨ loved being your muse and showstopper 💚

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

The actor looks stunning in this floral black ensemble.

#FlowerPower 🌸🌸 was a pleasure walking for @juliebyjulieshah at @lakmefashionwk S|R 18'

@6degreeplatform

Co-ordinated by: @maddiea24 @instagladucame

#lakmefashionweek2018 #sr18 #lfw #summerresort #6degreestudio

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani stealing the show at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in this beautiful shimmery white and pink outfit.

#BombayTimesFashionWeek muse for my homegirl @papadontpreachbyshubhika 🎀💥

Image courtesy: @kiaraaliaadvani

