Times The 'Kabir Singh' Actor Graced The Ramp For A Fashion Show

Kiara Advani is a stunner and her style game is on point at all times. The 'Kabir Singh' actor has walked the ramp for several high end designers. Here are some of her ramp walk looks that will surely inspire you.
The mother of all fashion weeks #icw2019 such a pleasure to be your showstopper @amitaggarwalofficial for the opening show of @fdciofficial India Couture Week! 💃🏻❤️💫 Glam Squad- @vardannayak @amitthakur_hair @mohitrai
Super thrilled to have unveiled AGAMI by Neha Agarwal's new collection called PUSHTAINI
at the Lakme Fashion Week
@agami_bynehaagarwal
Hair by @hairbyseema
Makeup by @makeupbylekha assisted by @missmehtaaa
Thankyou @shyamalbhumika for making my #Indiacoutureweek2018 debut so special and memorable✨ loved being your muse and showstopper 💚
#FlowerPower 🌸🌸 was a pleasure walking for @juliebyjulieshah at @lakmefashionwk S|R 18'
@6degreeplatform
Co-ordinated by: @maddiea24 @instagladucame
#lakmefashionweek2018 #sr18 #lfw #summerresort #6degreestudio
#BombayTimesFashionWeek muse for my homegirl @papadontpreachbyshubhika 🎀💥
