As Kiara Advani's Leafy Photoshoot Continues To Make Headlines, Here's Her Net Worth

Kiara Advani’s net worth has seen a major spike in recent years. One of the major contributors to Kiara Advani’s net worth are her back-to-back successful projects. But recently, the Kabir Singh actor made major headlines when posed for Dabboo Ratnani’s highly anticipated calendar. Kiara’s picture was even accused of being plagiarised and in an interview Kiara talked about the entire controversy.

Kiara Advani’s net worth

Kiara Advani marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Fugly in 2014. The film did not impress the critics or the audience but Kiara did get noticed by filmmakers for her performance. After Fugly, Kiara Advani starred in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Advani played the role of Dhoni’s now-wife then-girlfriend Sakshi.

This M.S Dhoni biopic worked wonders at the box-office. After this biopic, Kiara Advani starred Netlfix’s anthology series Lust Stories. This Netflix anthology is considered to be a contributing factor to Advani’s net worth. Lust Stories even received an International Emmy Award nomination last year. After the success of Lust Stories, Kiara Advani worked in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Kalank, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz. These projects lead to Kiara Advani’s net worth being approximately $3 million.

But after the Daboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot Kiara Advani’s net worth has once again witnessed a major spike. Kiara Advani’s photo became the talk of the town and it was even dragged for being plagiarised. Recently in an interview with a media portal Kiara Advani stated that she completely chose to disconnect herself from the issue. Before this statement, Kiara Advani’s second Netflix film Guilty also released. The film was loved by the viewers and critics were also all praises for Kiara’s performance. So now, Kiara Advani’s net worth is approximately $5 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

