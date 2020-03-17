The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

As Kiara Advani's Leafy Photoshoot Continues To Make Headlines, Here's Her Net Worth

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is considered to be a promising actor in B'town. Her recent calendar shoot with Dabboo Ratnani has added volumes to her popularity and net worth.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
kiara advani

Kiara Advani’s net worth has seen a major spike in recent years. One of the major contributors to Kiara Advani’s net worth are her back-to-back successful projects. But recently, the Kabir Singh actor made major headlines when posed for Dabboo Ratnani’s highly anticipated calendar. Kiara’s picture was even accused of being plagiarised and in an interview Kiara talked about the entire controversy.

Kiara Advani’s net worth

Kiara Advani marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Fugly in 2014. The film did not impress the critics or the audience but Kiara did get noticed by filmmakers for her performance. After Fugly, Kiara Advani starred in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Advani played the role of Dhoni’s now-wife then-girlfriend Sakshi.

Also read | Kiara Advani And The Female Co-stars The Actor Shared Screen Space With

This M.S Dhoni biopic worked wonders at the box-office. After this biopic, Kiara Advani starred Netlfix’s anthology series Lust Stories. This Netflix anthology is considered to be a contributing factor to Advani’s net worth. Lust Stories even received an International Emmy Award nomination last year. After the success of Lust Stories, Kiara Advani worked in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Kalank, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz. These projects lead to Kiara Advani’s net worth being approximately $3 million.

Also read | Here's A List Of Kiara Adavni's Co-stars From Her Upcoming Films In 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

But after the Daboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot Kiara Advani’s net worth has once again witnessed a major spike. Kiara Advani’s photo became the talk of the town and it was even dragged for being plagiarised. Recently in an interview with a media portal Kiara Advani stated that she completely chose to disconnect herself from the issue. Before this statement, Kiara Advani’s second Netflix film Guilty also released. The film was loved by the viewers and critics were also all praises for Kiara’s performance. So now, Kiara Advani’s net worth is approximately $5 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

Also read | Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous In Blue Outfits, These Insta Pics Are Proof

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19