Cost Of Kiara Advani's Chanel Bag And Hermes Flip-flops Will Make You Sweat!

Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for the choice of films and is well appreciated by her fans as well as critics. The Kabir Singh actor is also known for her style game and often posts interesting and unique outfits that she dons on her social media.

Kiara Advani's street style with a Chanel bag and Hermes flip-flops cost a mind-boggling Rs 3.36 lakh

The Kabir Singh' actor's latest movie release Good Newwz earned rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.The film went on to earn a fairly good amount at the box office,estimately ₹190 crores. Recently, the actor was spotted strolling outside the office of the Maddock Films

The actor is known for dressing up in luxurious fashion accessories and making a bold style statement. She sported a casual outfit with a distressed denim jacket and a simple pair of legging along with a white crop top. What stole the show were her slippers, which reportedly costs a whooping ₹66,000. To add to the value even further the actor strapped a reportedly ₹2.7 lakh flap bag as well. The velvet bag was unique and caught everyone’s attention due to its distinct colour.

Kiara was last seen in the blockbuster Good Newwz and was hugely praised. Fans have expressed that they would like to see more of her in films. Her followers have also appreciated her choice of scripts and for choosing different characters for each film. Kiara is expected to star alongside Akshay Kumar once again for his much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb which is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

