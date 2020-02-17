Kiara Advani Uses Jackets Aptly To Style Most Of Her Looks, See Pictures

Kiara Advani has mostly been spotted in classy and well-styled outfits. The actor has a way of carrying any look with her confidence and style. Here are a few instances when Kiara Advani styled her jackets in the right way.

Kiara Advani jacket looks

1. Kiara Advani is wearing a winter jacket in these videos posted. She is wearing a woollen coat here. Kiara Advani can also be seen wearing a furry shawl with the outfit. She is wearing a pair of black gloves while her bottoms have also been kept black. In makeup, she is wearing nude lipstick.

2. Kiara Advani posted this video from the promotion of her film, Good Newwz. She can be seen wearing a yellow jacket on top of a green sequined top. She can also be seen wearing a pair of yellow coloured pants. Her hair has been left open with a prominent red lip shade.

3. Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a well-styled jacket here. The denim jacket has pearl and stonework done all over it. She is wearing a crop top along with a pair of denim shorts. The casual look has been left with minimum accessories and her makeup has also been left light.

4. Kiara Advani is wearing a full white outfit here. She can be seen wearing a jacket with a short dress underneath. She has aptly styled the look with a pair of white shoes which go well with the outfit. Her hair has been left open which helps the earrings get highlighted. In makeup, she can be seen wearing a glossy lipstick with light eye makeup.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

