Is Kiara Advani Dating Someone? Actor Finally Reveals Her Relationship Status

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has always remained tight-lipped about her dating life. Be it in conferences or interviews, she has always chosen to either gracefully dodge the question or deny the prevailing rumour link-ups. However, in her recent virtual chat with Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani candidly spoke about her dating history and spilt the beans about her relationship status.

Kiara talks about her relationship status

During her interaction with Neha Dhupia for her chat show #NoFilterNeha, Kiara was asked if she would mind dating someone from her line of work. Replying to the question Kiara unveiled her relationship status saying that she really likes the status that says ‘I am single till I’m married’. Elaborating further Kiara added,

So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single. I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much.

Rumours about her dating Marjaavan actor Sidharth Malhotra have been doing the rounds. However, both the actors have refrained from talking about it openly. Now, with this statement of Kiara, although she hasn’t accepted dating someone, but also she didn’t completely deny the fact, which has raised curiosity in fans.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has several interesting projects lined up for her. She is now gearing up for the release of Laxmmi Bomb alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. Post this, she will be seen in Abir Sengupta directed coming-of-age comedy flick Indoo Ki Jawani. The makers have recently released the song Hasina Pagal Deewani from the film which created quite a buzz online.

Besides this, Kiara Advani will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan’s biographical war action movie Shershah. The film will trace the journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Indian army captain Vikram Batra. Lastly, Kiara will team up with Kartik Aaryan for the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s horror flick titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

