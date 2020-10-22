Kiara Advani Shares Glimpse Of Her Getaway With Friends, Calls It 'peace Within'

Kiara Advani who is currently gearing up for her role in Laxmmi Bomb took a break from her busy schedule to run through the woods with her friends. On October 21, the actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her getaway with her friends. Kiara Advani captioned her Instagram post as, 'Sky above, earth below, and peace within ðŸ¦‹'. Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram posts.

Kiara Advani's getaway

Kiara Advani shared two posts featuring her getaway. First, the actor posted a video that showed her walking and running through woods. She trekked all her way to a small river. Kiara Advani also rejuvenated herself by splashing some fresh river water into the woods.

The actor, along with her friends seemed to enjoy her time, sitting under open skies, close to nature. In this video, Kiara can also be seen struggling while walking on rocks and pass through dense trees. However, she was successful to reach her destination. Towards the end, she also added some group pictures with her girlfriends, in the video.

In the second Instagram post, Kiara Advani shared a picture of her meditating on the rocks. She stunned in an all-black look. She wore a black tank top paired with a pink sports bra. The top was clubbed with black yoga pants. She also carried a black backpack along with her. Kiara Advani wore a pair of blue shoes with red lace.

Fans call her 'beauty in nature'

Fans seem excited about the actor's little adventure. One of the users commented, 'Enjoying the feeling of nature very excited for Lakshmi bomb', while another added, 'Beauty in nature ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ'. Another fan commented, 'So cool amazing time with the team ðŸ¤—'. One of Kiara Advani's fans wrote, 'be careful there, this is the dangerous time, be secure your self and care about them also we want entertainment from you but in that you must and should safe,please don't do dangerous things for us ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œhands off to you madam'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

