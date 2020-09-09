Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Remember Captain Vikram Batra On His Birth Anniversary

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who is all set to feature together in a biographical war action film titled Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra remembered the braveheart on his birth anniversary. The two actors shared a picture of the fearsome and courageous soldier on their Instagram story while paying him a tribute on his birth anniversary.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani remember captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra who will step into the shoes of the Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life for his motherland on July 7 1999 while fighting with Pakistani intruders, shared a poster of the brave heart. While captioning the post, he wrote, “#Shershaah, Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).” Actress Kiara Advani shared a similar poster on her Instagram story while commemorating the special day.

The film Shershaah will revolves around the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought valiantly in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was the efforts of Captain Batra that the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999, and India’s Operation Vijay was successful. Captain Batra sacrificed his life for the nation and was awarded the highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra.

Sometime back, on the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sidharth Malhotra paid his heartfelt tribute to all brave hearts who fought and won for India in the Kargil War of 1999. He expressed utmost respect for all soldiers who have laid their lives to protect our nation "till date" through his tweet as he shared a video montage of stills from the India-Pakistan war. The video tribute shared by the actor dedicated to the soldiers was captioned as, "21 years ago, a young lieutenant of 13 JAK Rifles with his battalion of fearless soldiers embarked on a mission to demolish the threat looming on our country. The valleys of Dras witnessed his valour whose dil always wanted more and was raring for Vijay till his last breath. This Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and heroes like him, who scripted the saga of supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind."

