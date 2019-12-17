Kiara Advani Recently Signed Mr. Lele; Here Is A List Of The Actor's Upcoming Films

Kiara Advani is an Indian actor who started her career with comedy film Fugly in the year 2014. The movie was directed by Kabir Sadanand and featured Jimmy Sheirgill as one of the stars in the movie. Since Fugly was not received well at the box office, Kiara gained recognition in the film industry with her sports biopic, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In this movie, she was seen along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to show her acting skills in a Netflix anthology film, Lust Stories, for which she received critical acclaim. The actor has also worked in a Telugu political drama, Bharat Ane Nenu and Kabir Singh, both the films have become one of the highest-grossing films in their respective cinemas. She received an award for her Telugu debut movie and has also appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music video Urvashi. Owing to her acting skills, the actor has been able to bag some big production films. Here is a list of her upcoming films.

Laxmmi Bomb

This is an upcoming Hindi language comedy horror film directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie is set to release in May 2020.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Hindi language comedy horror film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is a standalone sequel of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 began in October 2019. The movie is expected to release in July 2020.

Shershaah

This is a biographical-action film based on the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvarshan and produced by Dharma Productions. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra along with Kiara Advani.

Mr. Lele

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar recently signed a film together. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this movie will be a comedy-drama film that will go on floors by March 2020. Varun and Kiara have previously been seen together in Kalank.

Good Newwz

This Hindi language upcoming movie is made by Raj Mehta. The story revolves around two couples with the same surnames who pursue in-vitro fertilization. Trouble ensues when they find that the sperm of each couple has been mixed with each other. The movie is set to be released on December 27, 2019.

