Kiara Advani Meets Indian Soldiers At Wagah Border Ahead Of Independence Day 2023

Kiara Advani is currently taking some time off from work to visit Amritsar. The actress was spotted spending time at the Wagah Border along with Indian soldiers. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Kii Katha.

The actress recently returned from an Italian vacation with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

She will be next seen alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer.

Kiara Advani takes part in retreat ceremony at Attari border

Ahead of Independence Day, Kiara Advani is spending time with the Indian soldiers deployed on Attari border. The actress sported a casual outfit for her day out. She posed with the jawaans for pictures.

On the early morning of August 7, Kiara posed with the soldiers at the border. The actress wore a white tshirt teamed with a beige crop jacket and matching pants. She went to attend the retreat ceremony.

Kiara Advani gives a glimpse of her time in Amritsar

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of her time in Amritsar. She shared a picture of Amritsari Kulchaa. The purpose of her visit is unknown, and the actress is travelling alone, without Sidharth.

What do we know about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Itlay trip?

Before travelling to Amritsar, the actress took a vacation to Italy. She travelled with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate her 31st birthday. The couple took part in adventurous activities, a video of which she shared on her birthday.

Before jetting off on their romantic getaway, Kiara Advani spent time with Sidharth Malhotra’s family in New Delhi. Pictures of the couple from a movie date and dinner outing went viral on social media. Sidharth Malhotra’s mother also cheered for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock for Indian Couture Week 2023.