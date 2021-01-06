Kiara Advani Wishes Diljit Dosanjh With Some Loving Memories From 'Good Newwz'

On the occasion of Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday, his co-actor from Good Newwz shared an adorable clip and wished him a great birthday. As Kiara Advani was seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh, she wished her co-star from the film in the most beautiful way. Take a look at Kiara Advani’s Instagram and see what she posted online for Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday.

Kiara's birthday wish for Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful compilation of the behind-the-scenes footage from their movie, Good Newwz. In the video, the entire Good Newwz cast can be seen together having a blast with each other. Kiara Advani even shared glimpses of the fun time they spent during the promotions of their movie and also added a short clip from the first day of the shoot. She shared a few BTS clips of a few scenes from Good Newwz in which they were seen together. The video also consisted of a glimpse of their wrap up party where the entire Good Newwz cast and crew can be seen celebrating together with a couple of cakes.



Kiara Advani recently added a blissful picture of herself in which she can be seen waving her hand in the air with joy while she enjoyed a great time with her family at the theatres. She can be seen watching her latest movie with her family and added how much she was missing the big screen so much. When she posted this photo, she added a caption along with it in which she mentioned how she was back at the cinemas and her experience of watching her latest movie with family was surreal. She even mentioned that the movie theatre provided them with super service and sanitization. In the end, she stated how she couldn't wait further to meet all her fans at the movies with their friends and family and asked them to watch her upcoming movie at the cinemas.

Several celebrity artists took to Kiara Advani's Instagram post and sent love and wishes to her for her upcoming movie. Many of her fans also took to the comment section and stated how excited they were for her movie and even added how cute she looked in her photo.

