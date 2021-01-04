Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Return From Maldives, Spotted Together At Airport

The Maldives was the prime location for Bollywood celebrities to ring in the new year, 2021. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the popular rumoured couple who spent their holiday at that place. Now as the celebration ends, they were spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are back from Maldives vacation

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returning to Mumbai from their vacation together in the Maldives. The rumoured couple was walking together at the airport wearing black face masks. Kiara donned a long pink shirt with white shorts. Sidharth wore a yellow shirt with green cargo pants. Both of them had similar eyewear. At the end of the video, they bid goodbye to each other from a distance and went in their individual cars.

Sidharth is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani. The actors have not officially confirmed their relationship, even though fans are in awe of them. They reportedly spent quality time together in the Maldives as they celebrated the new year. The two were earlier spotted leaving Mumbai airport on December 30, 2020. They have shared a couple of posts from their vacation in the Maldives. However, the rumoured couple was not seen together at the place.

Sidharth Malhotra shared two videos on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 11 million followers. In the first video, he is diving in the sea and waiting to jump in 2021 as he wished his fans a healthy prosperous year. The second video has him enjoying his ride in the sea.

Sidharth Malhotra’s girlfriend Kiara Advani also posted two pictures from her Maldives trip on her Instagram handle where she has more than 16 million followers. In one picture she is showing her back as she faces the sea wearing a gold shimmer swimsuit. In another photo, the actor is seen embracing the greenery. Take a look at her posts below.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will share the screen for the first time in Shershaah. It is an upcoming biographical war action film directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Srivastava. The project has Sidharth in a double role as army captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother, Vishal. Kiara portrays the role of Dimple Cheema, Vikram’s fiancé. Shershaah was set to release in July 2020 but was delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

