Kiara Advani Wishes Granny On Birthday; Says 'I Am What I Am Because Of Your Prayers'

Kiara Advani, on Thursday, posted a beautiful birthday wish for her grandmother. Kiara put up a black and white picture of her grandmother on social media where the latter is seen standing with a man and looking up in the sky. She is seen wearing a white shirt over a black turtle neck full-sleeve t-shirt with black bottoms. Her grandmother’s look is completed with a printed hat and round sunglasses. Kiara Advani also wrote a heartfelt note with the picture. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Granna! I am what I am because of all your prayers. Love You and miss you so much”.

In a recent media interaction, Kiara Advani opened up about her quarantine time to a leading news daily. She said that she never imagined that the world will come to a standstill. She also stated that it does not affect her much as she was always a house person and does not feel that she is stuck at home. However, she did say that she misses being on the sets. She also talked about her quarantine schedule and said that she is trying to exponentially expand her knowledge. The actor also stated that she has been polishing her Urdu in order to keep herself engaged in a productive manner as much as possible.

The Lust Stories actor, further elaborating about her time amidst the lockdown, said that she has been reconnecting with a lot of people with whom she had lost touch due to her being busy with her film shoots. She also stated that it feels good to reconnect with old friends and teachers. She recently took to her social media handle and also talked about the recent unfortunate events. Advani offered her condolences to everyone who has been affected by the Cyclone Amphan.

On the work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb, which will also feature Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. In the film, Kelkar will play the role of Laxmmi, who is killed in the film, but comes back as a ghost and haunts Akshay Kumar’s character. It was rumoured in the past that Laxmmi Bomb may be released on OTT platforms for fans to watch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

