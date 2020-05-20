Kiara Advani Manages To Stun Even With 'crazy Hair', Shares Selfie Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Kiara Advani has been using her social media presence to give a peek to her fans and audience of how she has been spending her time in the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor also does not hesitate to share some fun and candid moments from her time at home. In a recent post, Kiara shared a picture of her ‘crazy hair’ on her Instagram story.

Kiara says ‘Crazy hair, don’t care’

Kiara Advani posted a selfie on her Instagram where half of her face is hidden by her long locks of hair. She can be seen in a white top with strap sleeves. Her no make-up look with soft waves of hair on the face makes the selfie beautiful and stunning. She added a sticker on the photo which says ‘Crazy Hair, Don’t Care’.

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Kiara Advani had shared her desire of getting back to sets as soon as possible. Kiara talked about how she was packed with work before the lockdown. She said that she was so busy that she did not have the time to celebrate her previous success.

Now that everything is shut and people are confined at their homes, Advani reveals that she is enjoying her time at home. At the same time, however, she prays that all the stars can go back to the sets as soon as possible. She added that the atmosphere is not going to be the same, but it is what she would like the most.

Kiara Advani has been spending her quarantine time in Mumbai, as per a news source. Kiara shared that she has always been a homebody and thus has never felt cooped up in her home. While she is not very disturbed by the fact that she cannot step out, she misses the sets. She also spoke of cooking during quarantine, revealing that she had made gajar ka halwa. The Good Newwz actor voiced out concern about people who suffer from sleep disorders and negativity.

Kiara Advani will certainly have her days packed with work as soon as the lockdown eases and the sets run once again. She will be starring in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie also stars Tabu. Her movie Laxmmi Bomb is also on the brink of its release. Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kiara Advani and it is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

