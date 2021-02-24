'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 24 Written Update: Pragya Realises Abhi Is Dead, Faces Aliya's Brunt

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Abhi is hospitalised, Sarita doesn’t want his relationship with Pragya to end. She thinks that the duo has got each other's back after going through so many struggles. She prays for Abhi’s life since she knows that he is not only Pragya’s happiness but is her whole world. However, the doctors make a shocking revelation to Mehras. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 24 February 2021 written update.

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 24 episode, the doctors inform the family that Abhi is no more. Soon, Aliya, Rhea, Purab, Ranbir and Baljeet, are left shell-shocked. They tell the doctors to whatever is needed but they want Abhi alive. Baljeet loses her cool and faints, whereas Rhea wants to go see a glimpse of her father. Ranbir takes care of Dadi and seeks assistance from the doctor. Meanwhile, Digvijay's men have locked up Pragya in a car. She tries her level best to escape but in vain. Sarita asks Prachi to lighten up the Diya but she can't do it.

Soon, the nurse informs the family that she has given an injection to Rhea. After Prachi asks her about the same, she informs Mitali and her that Abhi's no more and hence Rhea fainted. Later on, Pragya escapes from the van and rushes to meet her husband. She asks him to wake up but he doesn't respond. Aliya lashes out at Pragya and asks her to leave him forever. Aliya adds that her brother is no more and that it's all because of her. She holds her hand and throws Pragya out but the latter walks in and hugs Mehra.

Pragya imagines herself as a widow in a white saree and reminisces her fond memories with Abhi. While she tries her level best to wake him up, she falls unconscious and faints. Soon, Abhi walks into her dreams in white clothes and the duo exchanges vows. They tell each other that they will stay together as their Bhagya will never allow them to separate.

