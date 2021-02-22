Who Are Koiche Hirose & Rohan Kishibe's Voice Actors? Here's Everything Fans Need To Know

The series titled JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable garnered massive attention from entertainment buffs and it is the animated character Koichi Hirose, that has now become famous across the globe. Many might not be aware of the stars who have voiced the character of Koichi in the series. Earlier, in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Yuki Kaji was the Japanese voice actor and Zach Aguilar had dubbed the English voice of Koichi Hirose. Read on to know more about the Koichi voice actor.

The actors behind Koichi Hirose's voice

It was in 2016 when Yuki Kaji was roped in to voice Koichi Hirose's voice in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Apart from this, Yuki has also lent his voice for Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Touma Akechi in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., Koku in B The Beginning, and many more animated series. In 2020, Kaji voiced the character of Shoto/Shoto Todoroki in the TV show, My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training. Yuki Kaji has voiced characters in video games as well. As per the latest updates, Netflix presented a spin-off series of JoJo's Bizzare Adventure titled Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. It released on the digital platform on February 18 and has four episodes as of now.

Vic Mignogna is the Kishibe Rohan voice actor. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan cast includes Takahiro Sakurai, Hiroki Takahashi, Koki Uchiyama, Mai Nakahara, Kaori Mizuhashi, among others. Meanwhile, Takahiro Sakurai has given the Japanese voice of Kishibe Rohan in the 4-episodic series. Vic has given the voice-over in a slew of English dubs of Japanese animated shows. His work for the character of Edward Elric in the Fullmetal Alchemist series garnered massive love. He bagged the American Anime Award for Best Actor in 2007.

The show, Jojo's Bizzare Adventure, follows the story of multiple generations of the Joestar family, all with the same nickname. In a turn of events, they confront supernatural villains through a series of time periods, as mentioned in the synopsis of the series on Netflix. Meanwhile, in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy and goes bankrupt, mentioned Netflix.

