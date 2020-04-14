When Kiara Advani Revealed The Connection Between Her Name And The Film 'Anjaana Anjaani'

Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani, as many people know, was not always known by the name Kiara. Advani's old name was Alia Advani which later got changed to Kiara Advani. Kiara Advani entered Bollywood in the year 2014 with her stage name Kiara. She had spoken about her name and the reason why she went from Alia to Kiara. Read on to know more details about the story:

READ:Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pledges To Help LA Students Adapt To New Virtual Classrooms

When Kiara Advani revealed the true story behind her name

READ:Priyanka Chopra's 'Andaaz': Songs From The Movie That Crossed 50 Million Views On YouTube

READ:Priyanka Chopra & Ranbir Kapoor's 'Anjaana Anjaani' Is A Must-watch; Check Out Best Scenes

Actress Kiara Advani, in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up about her stage name. Kiara spoke of her inspiration being drawn from Priyanka Chopra's character with the same name from the film, Anjaana Anjaani. Kiara spoke of her liking the name instantly and wondering whether to keep it for her future daughter while at the time still needing a name herself.

READ:Priyanka Chopra's Songs From 'Don' Series Perfectly Portray Her Inner "junglee Billi"

Kiara further talked about her name Alia being shared with another established actress, Alia Bhatt. In order to avoid the clash between the names, she chose to change her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani. The popular Kabir Singh actress rose to fame in a very short span of time. With just six years of being in the industry, Kiara has already won hearts of her fans with films like Kabir Singh, Guilty and Good Newwz. She will also be soon seen in films like Shershaah, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Indoo Ki Jawani. All of Advani's upcoming films are slated to release this year making the year quite a significant one in her life. Her films are widely anticipated by her fans and critics consider her to be one of the rising stars in Bollywood.

READ:Priyanka Chopra's Movie 'Mary Kom' Had Some Amazing Songs; Check Out The Complete Jukebox

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.