Kiara Advani's Transformation From 'Preeti' In 'Kabir Singh' To 'Nanki' In 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Fugly. Her role as Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh made her a household name. Kiara Advani portrayed the role of a shy and introvert girl in the film Kabir Singh. Kiara Advani recently featured in the Netflix film Guilty and was seen as a bold and outrageous girl, Nanki. Take a look at her drastic transformation from Preeti to Nanki.

Kiara Advani's drastic change from Preeti to Nanki

Preeti

The character of Preeti in the film Kabir Singh was of a simple girl who aspires to be a doctor. She was shown as a shy girl who falls in love with a senior from medical college. Kiara Advani's look as Preeti in Kabir Singh was of a simple girl who wears simple clothes while her makeup was kept simple and minimal.

Nanki

Kiara Advani's Nanki is a bold girl who loves literature. She came out as a rebel in the movie Guilty and crosses all the lines to save her boyfriend from being targetted as a rapist. While Kiara's look as Preeti was of a simple girl, Nanki loved wearing funky clothes, had tattoos all over her body and coloured her hair in crazy colours. Her makeup was minimal and she focused on highlighting her almond-shaped eyes to make her look more fierce.

