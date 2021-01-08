Kiara Advani's First Workout Video Of 2021 Is All The Fitness Inspiration You Need; Watch

Jug Jug Jeeyo star Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a video of what seems like her first workout session for the year 2021. In the video, the actor can be seen building her upper body as well as her triceps with the help of multiple sets of dumbell rows in the company of who seems to be her workout instructor or partner. In Kiara Advani's fitness video, the actor can be seen referring to her partner as her shoe-twin. Kiara Advani's workout video can be found on Kiara Advani's Instagram.

Kiara Advani's fitness video:

This is, however, not the first time that Kiara Advani has treated her fans with her fitness videos. Over many occasions in the past, it has been observed that the Kabir Singh star has attempted to inspire her followers and fans alike with videos of her from her workout sessions or at-home fitness routines. Some of them can be found below.

Kiara Advani 's movies:

Kiara Advani has been playing diverse characters and experimenting with multiple genres. The actor made her debut with Fugly, the Kabir Sadanand directorial which featured Mohit Marwah, real-life Indian boxing icon Vijendra Singh and Jimmy Shergill. After Fugly, Advani was seen stepping into the shoes of Sakshi Singh Dhoni for M:S Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film which was frontlined by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Post her stint in the biographical drama, Advani was seen playing the lead character in Abbas-Mustan's comeback film, Machine. Machine also happened to be the debut film of Mustafa Burmawalla, who is the son of Abbas Burmawalla, one half of the Abbas-Mustan duo. Quite recently, the actor treated her fans with films such as Indoo Ki Jawaani and Guilty, with Indoo Ki Jawaani being her most recent release.

