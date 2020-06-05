Kiara Advani's 'Lust Stories': Here Are The Reasons To Watch The Film; Read Here

Kiara Advani's Lust Stories sheds light on how men and women explore and understand the meaning of desire. The film was noted for its realistic take on human relationships and received high prasie from critics. With all that said now, here are the reasons to watch Lust Stories:

Reasons to watch Kiara Advani's Lust Stories

Lust Stories is an anthology film directed by four directors -- Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. It consists of four short films. Every director has directed separate parts of the film.

Lust Stories features an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Akash Tosar. The ensemble cast includes various celebrities from the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Critics praised Akash Tosar's performance in the film. He shot to stardom with the blockbuster film, Sairat. Watching him in a unique frame essaying the role of Tejas in Anurag Kashyap's segment is considered to be one of the major highlights of the film. Akash Tosar stars alongside Radhika Apte in the anthology film.

The flick revolves around a very bold theme of how men and women deal with their desires. The trailer of the movie, however, is noted for its lighthearted tone. Most of the team working in Lust Stories also worked in the flick titled Bombay Talkies. The 2013 anthology flick, Bombay Talkies was also directed by several prominent Bollywood filmmakers like Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. Bombay Talkies stars Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sadashiv Amrapukar, Naman Jain, Swati Das, Katrina Kaif, Abdul Quadir Amin and Amitabh Bachchan. Reportedly, the reason for including the same team as Bombay Talkies in Lust Stories was to celebrate the 100 years of cinema.

Although the movie was not a commercial success, it grabbed widespread appreciation and huge attention on an international level. The film was even nominated for International Emmy Award for Best TV Movie or Miniseries. Critics also praised the performances by the cast.

