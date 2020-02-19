Kiara Advani's Net Worth Witnessed Major Change After 'Lust Stories' & 'Kabir Singh'; Read

Kiara Advani’s net worth has seen a major spike in recent years. One of the major contributors to the actor's net worth are her back-to-back successful projects. Take a look at what is Kiara Advani’s current net worth and find out the major reason for this spike in her net worth.

Kiara Advani made her on-screen debut in the film Fugly in 2014. Although the film did not work its wonders at the box-office, Kiara Advani’s screen presence did get her noticed. After Fugly’s debacle, she went on to star in the M.S. Dhoni biopic in 2016. In the film, the actor played the role of Dhoni’s then-girlfriend, now-wife Sakshi.

This film was a commercial success and the performances of the lead cast was also appreciated by the audience and critics. After M.S. Dhoni, Kiara Advani’s net worth saw an interesting spike. Since the biopic was successful, it opened various doors for Kiara. She went on to star in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories in 2018.

This Netflix anthology is considered to be a major contributing factor to Kiara Advani’s net worth. Lust Stories even went on to bag an Emmy Award nomination last year. Following the success of Lust Stories, Kiara Advani starred in films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Kalank, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz. Now, according to several sources, these consecutive projects have lead Kiara Advani’s net worth to reach a staggering amount of USD 3 million, or INR 21 crores.

The Kabir Singh actor's net worth is expected to keep rising due to several projects being already present in Kiara’s kitty. Kiara Advani is set to star in another Netflix project titled Guilty that will soon hit the OTT platform.

Apart from Guilty, she will be also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. The Lust Stories actor will be also starring in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Laxmmi Bomb.

