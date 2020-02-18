Kiara Advani Stuns As A College Girl In Netflix's 'Guilty' Trailer, Watch It Here

Kiara Advani starrer Netflix film Guilty is all set to release on March 6. But before the film hits the OTT platform the trailer of the crime suspense flick was released today, February 18, and is being loved by Kiara’s fans. Read on to know everything about this upcoming Netflix film starring Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani’s Guilty trailer released

Kiara Advani is considered to be one of the most promising actors in the film industry. The Kabir Singh actor has managed to deliver a couple of hits at the box-office in her career so far. Now, Advani is all set to star in another promising project.

Netflix’s Guilty is all set to showcase Kiara Advani in a brand new avatar. The Guilty trailer was quick to spark reactions as it dropped on the Internet. The Lust Stories actor is playing the role of a college student who belongs to an elite family in Delhi. In the Netflix movie, Kiara's character is a songwriter for a college rock band.

Also read | Will Kiara Advani Star Alongside John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Ek Villain 2'?

The Guilty trailer starts with Kiara Advani explaining her life in a college rock band. She also goes on to explain the strong bond she shares with her friends i.e. her tribe. But then the trailer takes a turn when Kiara’s character Nanki explains about a single night that changed their lives forever.

Also read | Kiara Advani's Songs Where She Proves That She Is A Dancing Queen | Check Out These Videos

The Guilty trailer highlights how Nanki’s boyfriend VJ is accused of raping a fellow college student on Valentine’s Day. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plays the role of the rape survivor in the film whereas Taher Shabbir plays the role of Nanki’s boyfriend VJ. The trailer then unfolds how the rape accusation makes these characters the prime suspects in the case. Take a look at Kiara Advani starrer Guilty trailer here.

Also read | Kiara Advani Looks Chic In A Septum Ring, Highlights On New Poster Of Netflix's 'Guilty'

Also read | Kiara Advani Reveals That She Is Lactose Intolerant But She Uses It To Her Advantage

Image Courtesy: Guilty trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.