Kiara Advani's South Indian Movies And Music Videos; Check Out The List

Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani made her debut with the movie Fugly, but very few know about it. The actor has also appeared in a few movies in the South and has also been a part of music videos. Take a look at the music videos and South Indian movies she starred in.

Kiara Advani in music videos and South Indian movies

Music Video

Urvashi

Kiara Advani made her debut in Yo Yo Honey Singh's song Urvashi. She featured opposite actor Shahid Kapoor and looked stunning in a pink jumpsuit. The song is a remake of the original Tamil song Urvasi Urvasi.

Kiara Advani's films in Tollywood

Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu was a political action film from Tollywood. The film starred actors Mahesh Babu and P.Ravi Shankar along with Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kiara Advani played the role of the Chief Minister’s girlfriend in the film.

The film is based on the life of a student who returns to India after the death of his father, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. As the movie progresses her decides to bring a change in the system, becoming the next Chief Minister. Kiara Advani made her debut in Telugu movies with this film.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Kiara Advani also featured in the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama along with actors Ram Charan, Madhunandan, Vivek Oberoi and Praveena. Kiara Advani is seen as the fiancé of Ram Charan and is also shown as the daughter of a woman’s right activist. The film is based on the life of a man who goes out to destroy a dictator after he threatens to kill his loved ones. This film was the second film Kiara Advani was a part of, but the film received negative reviews from the critics.

