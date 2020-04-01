Ananya Panday Finds Nationwide Lockdown A 'surreal Experience', Here's Why

While many people are getting bored at home during the Coronavirus lockdown, actor Ananya Panday is making the most of it. She even dubbed herself as the "serial chiller" spending quality time with sister Rysa during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Recently, she called this experience a "surreal" one and stated how she is not socialising with her friends.

In an interview with a daily portal, Ananya Panday has revealed that she is trying to make the most out of this 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. She has been spending time painting, baking cookies and taking part in "quarantakshri". However, she also added that this time of not having to go on sets and work for her movies is a "surreal experience". Ever since she started out in Bollywood, she has been working "back-to-back" and did not get the chance to stay at home for this long.

Ananya Panday continued that she never had a break for more than three days at a time owing to her busy schedule. But now, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, she has been at home for almost a week. However, she expressed her desire to return to work soon.

Talking about the need to self-quarantine, the Student of the Year 2 actor said that she hoped netizens would understand why the Coronavirus lockdown has been imposed. She also added she has not been socialising with her friends either and observing the lockdown. Meanwhile, she has been busy giving fashion goals even in self-isolation. She posted a picture of herself in a black dress which garnered fans' attention.

Ananya Panday's upcoming movies

Ananya Panday was last seen on the silver screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also cast Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The movie brought in a lot of appreciation for Ananya and was well-received by critics and fans alike. Her next Bollywood venture seems to be Khaali Peeli which stars Ishan Khattar opposite her and is being directed by Maqbool Khan. She also two other films lined up in her kitty, an untitled Shakun Batra film and Ladhai.

