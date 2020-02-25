Kiara Advani's Workout Videos For Your Tuesday Workout Motivation; Watch

Kiara Advani's fitness routine involves kickboxing, dancing and regular pilates or weight training. She has mentioned in an interview that she makes sure to work out daily and sometimes even twice a day to keep herself fit. The Kabir Singh star also focuses on cutting back her salt, sugar and oil consumption to help her maintain her weight and health efficiently. Take a look at some of the actor's workout videos which might inspire you to take up fitness more seriously.

ALSO READ| Dabboo Ratnani Hits Back At Trolls Over Kiara Advani, Shares Tabu's 2002 Calendar Photo

Kiara Advani's workout videos

Kiara Advani shared in an interview with an entertainment portal that she often switches her workout routine. This video showcases Kiara doing some gruelling kickboxing sessions with her trainer. Check out her session.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani & Anushka's Instagram Posts Scream Self Love! Have You Seen Them Yet?

Kiara can be seen acing her burpees workout. This workout generally comes in cardiovascular exercises. Burpees are believed to work on strengthening the muscles of buttocks, core muscles, chest and even arm muscles along with burning calories.

Kiara Advani fitness routine in a gym

Kiara Advani and South Indian actor Ramcharan were even seen burning their calories by performing various sets. They apparently used to train together while working on their Telugu movie titled Vinaya Vidheya Ramaa.

ALSO READ| Times When Kiara Advani Was On Magazine Covers, See Stunning Pictures

Here in this video clip, the actor can be seen acing pull-ups in the gym. This workout is generally credited for strengthening the biceps, triceps and even the back muscles. For those who think that such workouts would lead to a beefed-up body, this video is for them..

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Reveals Her Food Favourites And Diet Routines, Check Out Her Secrets

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Kiara Advani is all set for her 2020 with a line up of high profile commercial projects being released this year. After acting together in Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to appear together in Laxmmi Bomb releasing on June 5, 2020.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani's Songs Where She Proves That She Is A Dancing Queen | Check Out These Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.