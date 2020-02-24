Kiara Advani's Photos That Show How To Dress Up For A Wedding; Check It Out

Kiara Advani has charmed the audience and the critics with her performance in various films. The Kabir Singh actress has won hearts with not just her ethnic outfits but also some bold ones. When it comes to style, she has broken several barriers and tried out some of the most perilous outfits. Listed below are some of Kiara Advani's photos from her Instagram to take inspiration for your wedding functions.

READ:Kiara Advani's Photo From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Gets Called Out For 'plagiarism'

Kiara Advani's photos donning some quirky wedding outfits

READ:Kiara Advani Reveals Her Food Favourites And Diet Routines, Check Out Her Secrets

Lehenga for Reception

READ:Kiara Advani Proves That She Is A True Fashion Queen In These Floral Printed Outfits; See

Be it a lehenga for a reception, Indo fusion bridesmaid look or a saree for wedding, Kiara has shown how to do them all just right. The recent Bollywood sensation has tried on edgy blouses with quirky necklines and donned some ruffled dupattas. She has even upscaled her game with her makeup and hair. Each of her looks is very distinct and one can easily incorporate the same for their own wedding or even a friend's wedding.

READ:Kiara Advani's Net Worth Witnessed Major Change After 'Lust Stories' & 'Kabir Singh'; Read

Indo-fusion bridesmaid

Saree for wedding

READ:Kiara Advani To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Sent Fans Into A Tizzy With Quirky Outfits

READ:Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Make Jaws Drop In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Celebs React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.