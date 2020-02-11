Kiara Advani's Uber-stylish Outfits That Can Help You Stay Cosy, See Pics

Kiara Advani is the latest name to join the cast of the upcoming war film Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara was last seen making a dazzling appearance in exquisite lehenga at the Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding events. Take a look at Kiara Advani's wardrobe to take winter look inspirations from.

Kiara Advani's Cosy Outfits

In this Instagram picture, Kiara Advani was styled by Ritu Kumar for the winter collection. The Kabir Singh actor teamed up a simple white netted top with high waist bow pants. Her jacket added to the winter look with its floral imprint design.

This is a perfect winter outfit, especially for snowy places. In this picture, Kiara wore denim jeans paired with black boots. She donned a grey woollen jacket with a white furry scarf.

Captioning the post as, "Sweater weather is here!" Kiara Advani opted for a sweater top for her airport wardrobe. In the picture, the Good Newwz actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a white sweatshirt with blue jeans. Kiara's pair of heels, too, surely need some attention.

Winter outfits, when paired with stylish boots, get noticed even more. In this post, the actor recorded a boomerang of her walking with her thigh-length pink boots. With the sassy boots, Kiara simply tossed a white sweatshirt dress.

In this picture post, Kiara Advani pulled off a custom made pantsuit. The red pantsuit was an appropriate outfit for red carpets or dinner dates. The velvet outfit had a bow attached to its belt.

