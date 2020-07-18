'Good Newwz' Track 'Sauda Khara Khara' Had These Fun BTS Moments, Watch

The Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz was touted to be one of the most entertaining movies of last year. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The movie also had some foot-tapping songs and one of them was the hit dance number Sauda Khara Khara. Here is all you need to know about the making of the fun dance track.

Kiara Advani can be seen donning a Punjabi attire

The video of the track starts with Diljit, Kiara, and Akshay breaking into bhangra at their energetic best. Kiara can be seen looking lovely in a sleeveless pink shimmery Punjabi suit along with green colored flared pants along with blue bangles. While Akshay can be seen donning a striped black kurta, Diljit can be seen sporting a white kurta.

Director Raj Mehta speaks about the dance number

The video further sees the trio trying to get the nuances of the choreography. The director of the film Raj Mehta can be seen saying that recreating the track was very apt for the situation in the movie. Raj further says in the video that he was extremely excited during the making of the track as the original song was heard by almost everyone when they were younger. The video further shows Kiara nailing all the dance steps flawlessly. Her chemistry with Diljit is also unmissable in the video. The Kabir Singh actor can also be seen sporting a pink turban on her head.

At one point, Kiara can also be seen breaking into laughter while dancing as she fails to understand a particular dance step, much to the amusement of her choreographer. Raj can then be seen saying in the video how the track features Akshay, Diljit, Kiara along Sukhbir who has crooned the hit dance number. The filmmaker further says that he feels extremely lucky that the song is there in his film and that he hopes that people like their re-creation of the song in the film.

The concluding parts of the video have all the cast members getting all goofy and energetic with their dance steps. Akshay can be seen dancing atop a horse and nailing the naagin dance step. While Diljit can be seen dancing with a stick, Kiara flaunts some of her thumkas. Check out the making of the song.

