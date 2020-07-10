Kiara Advani Shares Fun Expectation Vs Reality Video Post COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch

Kiara Advani recently shared a hilarious video of herself on her social media handle. The post showcased how the actor thought she would walk out of her house post-lockdown and how she really is walking out now. The actor has garnered many comments on her post. Check out the post below:

Kiara Advani recently uploaded a short video on her Instagram. In the first half of the video, Kiara's fans can see her do a ramp walk during a fashion show. She is wearing a crop top, jeans, and a jacket and sporting light make-up. The walk is quite fashionable and full of sass. This is how Kiara imagined she would walk out of her house post-lockdown.

The second half of the video shows the reality of the situation. Kiara can be seen covered in a PPE kit that looks quite unflattering and walking around her house.

Many fans and celebs responded to the video. One celeb to respond was Shaan Muttathil, who is a famous make-up artist. He commented - I swear me too but I am hearing it even can take 3 years to hve our olden days I just don’t want to believe tht. I want the olden days back. CEO of Dharma movies, Apoorva Mehta also left a few emojis in the comments. Check out the comments made on the post:

Pic Credit: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Kiara is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated. She recently posted a serene picture of herself with the sky behind her. The picture was quite dark and showed Kiara's side profile. The sky also looked like a painting in the picture. She captioned the picture - Making the most of every sunset.

Many people commented on this picture as well. Many fans left heart emojis to show their appreciation. Take a look-

Pic Credit: Kiara Advani's Instagram

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the new movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie will be releasing soon on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The movie is directed by Raghav Lawrence. Disney+Hotstar had also kept a conference where Akshay Kumar talked about this film. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Promo Pic Credit: Kiara Advani's Instagram

