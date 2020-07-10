Kiara Advani Bakes Homemade Cookies For Her 'not So Little Brother'; See Pics

#lockdownblues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. While severe restrictions have been imposed on travel, there is not much that one can do at home. Since the concept of ‘Monday Blues’ and ‘Thank God it’s Friday,’ no longer exists, several have indulged in fun at-home activities and hobbies to kill the extra time. Actress Kiara Advani was not an exception to this either. The Kabir Singh actress recently took to Instagram to share photos of homemade cookies that were prepared by the actress herself. Kiara Advani’s Instagram story also reveals that she made the cookies for her younger brother Mishaal.

Two of the pictures featured stuffed chocolate chip cookies in an attractive glass jar. The actress also shared a picture of a heart-warming note that was penned by her younger brother, Mishaal. Mishaal’s note read, “Thank you Alia, for being such a wonderful sister & making the best dessert in the house. Please make some more and god will bless you abundantly. Your loving brother Mishaal (sic)".

While Kiara captioned one of the pictures as, “Only for the not so little brother”, she captioned the other picture as, “Made cookies for my monster @mishaaladvani”. Further, Advani added a cute little sticker to the picture which featured her younger brother’s heart-warming note. The Instagram sticker read, ”I love you so, so, hard like the most, ever”. Further, she tagged her brother @mishaaladvani in all her pictures. You can check out Kiara Advani’s Instagram story here:

Kiara Advani’s Instagram:

The Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani is quite active on Instagram. Kiara Advani has about 12.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently posted pictures of homebaked cookies on her Instagram account. Several fans showered their love on Kiara Advani’s photos by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

On the work front:

Kiara Advani made her debut in Bollywood with 2014 comedy-drama Fugly. The film starred actor Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role. Some of her recent movies include Kalank, Kabir Singh, and Good Newwz. The actress was also nominated for the Zee Cine Awards in the category of Best Actress (Viewer's Choice). As per reports, she will soon star in Bollywood movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

All image Source: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account

