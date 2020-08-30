Sidharth Malhotra Gives A Sneak Peek Into Three Of His Most-effective Home Exercises

Sidharth Malhotra's love for fitness and workouts has not been a secret, as he has made it evident on his social media. Malhotra, who marked his debut with Student of the Year, swept everyone off their feet with his enviable physique in the film. The actor has always been a propagator of healthy living and has quite often talked about the importance of fitness by sharing his workout videos and post-workout photos.

A couple of months back, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into his home workout regime and expressed how working out is a must for him. In the video shared by him on his Instagram handle, the Marjaavaan actor revealed that sweating helps him de-stress, stay sane, and keep going. Thus, he shared three of his top effective home exercises which he performs when he can't go to the gym. As public gyms continue to remain shut till date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here's taking a look at the 35-year-old's top three home workouts in detail for all the fitness enthusiasts out there:

1) Walking Plank

The very first exercise on Sidharth Malhotra's list of top three effective home workouts is 'Walking Plank'. Malhotra shared that each rep of the exercises should be performed for a maximum of 20 minutes. To perform the walking plank, one must first get into the high plank position and walk sideways by maintaining the plank position with their body forming a straight line from their shoulders to their feet.

2) Forward and backward squat jumps

The second top exercise that Sidharth prefers performing at home is the forward and backward squat jumps. To perform this exercise, one must form an athletic stance with their feet spread apart, chest up and knees slightly bent. Then they need to squat their hips down and jump forward, followed by a backward squat jump immediately. However, one must maintain the squat throughout performing the exercise.

3) Side Lunges

The third and final exercise on Sidharth's list is Side Lunges, also popularly known as Lateral Lunges. For performing this exercise, one needs to spread their legs wide apart. Then, bend the left knee sideways along with pushing back one's hips. Go back to the resting position and then bend the right knee with pushing one's hips back again.

