Sidharth Malhotra Has An Adorable Way Of Wishing His Fans A Good Morning; Take A Look

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his fans a good morning in the most adorable way possible. The actor posted a picture with his pet and fans have found it extremely adorable. The actor is known for his love towards animals as he keeps posting pictures of his pet every now and then. Fans have admired his posts and have called the pet a cute animal in the comments.

Sidharth Malhotra posts a picture with his pet and fans find it cute

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of himself laying in a relaxed position with his dog. His pet appears to be asleep in the picture yet the actor snapped a selfie and managed to get an adorable shot together. Fans absolutely loved the picture and called it cute several times. Sidharth Malhotra, upon posting the picture, simply captioned it as “Good Morning” thus wishing his fans through the post. Fans found this an adorable way to greet and welcome the morning and praised him in the comments.

This is not the first instance the actor has posted a picture of his pet. In the past, Sidharth Malhotra has quite often posted and posed with his pet dog. The actor has named the dog Oscar and often shares adorable and cute moments with him. He shares the pictures on his social media and his fans never fail to shower such posts with love. During the I for India campaign as well Sidharth Malhotra appeared with his dog, Oscar. He even posted a picture where his dog and he could be seen posing with the 'I for India' banner. Sidharth Malhotra also happens to share solo shots of his pet. The actor has even spent time with other dogs and has proven to be a true dog lover. Back in March, Sidharth Malhotra made a post on social media wherein he shared a bunch of pictures with dogs. In the post, Sidharth’s intention was to educate people about dogs not being a carrier for the novel Coronavirus. Thus the post received much appreciation from fans.

