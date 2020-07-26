Sidharth Malhotra Salutes Bravehearts On Kargil Vijay Diwas; Hails Captain Vikram Batra

On the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose upcoming project Shershaah is based on Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, paid his heartfelt tribute to all bravehearts who fought and won for India in the Kargil War of 1999. He expressed utmost respect for all soldiers who have laid their lives to protect our nation "till date" through his tweet as he shared a video montage of stills from the India-Pakistan war.

The video tribute to soldiers is captioned, "21 years ago, a young lieutenant of 13 JAK Rifles with his battalion of fearless soldiers embarked on a mission to demolish the threat looming on our country. The valleys of Dras witnessed his valour whose dil always wanted more and was raring for vijay till his last breath. This Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and heroes like him, who scripted the saga of supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind."

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hn5RfNE3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2020

The Kargil war, which was fought for more than 60 days, ended on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighboring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory and commemorate the lives of 527 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces lost during the war.

Every year, the Prime Minister usually pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, PM Modi has paid his tribute to the Indian Armed Forces in his address to the nation and extended his gratitude to the mothers of the martyrs. He also recalled the iconic speech of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after Kargil victory.

Today, 26th July is a very special day for every Indian. #CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/pSXmuddxjt — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2020

PM @narendramodi recalls his own visit to Kargil.



He also highlights how people have been talking about the courage of the Indian forces. #CourageInKargil #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/sS3SJ1iUe5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2020

About Shershaah

The film will revolve around the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought valiantly in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was the efforts of Captain Batra that the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999, and India’s Operation Vijay was successful. Captain Batra sacrificed his life for the nation and was awarded the highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra.

