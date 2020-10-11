Did You Know 'Dabangg 3' Actor Kiccha Sudeep Wrote Screenplays For These Movies?

Kiccha Sudeep is a celebrated actor in the Kannada film industry. The actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer, also works in the Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu film industry as well. Recently he was also seen in Prabhu Deva's directorial Dabangg 3 as the antagonist of the movie. The talented actor has also contributed to the screenwriting for many movies. Here is a list of movies for which Kichha Sudeep had turned screenwriter. Take a look.

Kempe Gowda

The film Kempe Gowda is a 2011 released Kannada language movie. Sudeep is credited as the screenwriter for this movie where he starred alongside Ragini Dwivedi as well. The movie was produced by Shankar Gowada, the film is a remake of Singham (Tamil version) which was directed by Hari. Kempe Gowda featured Komal Kumar, Rishika Sharma in lead roles alongside Sreeshanth and Yogesh in supporting roles was also released in 2019.

Veera Madakari

Veera Madakari is the first film where Kiccha Sudeep had turned as a screenwriter. He had also dubbed for the actor Surya Narayan in this movie. The movie features Sudeep in a double role alongside Ragini Dwivedi, who was debuting from this movie. The film released in 2009 and was an action film.

Just Maath Maathalli

Kiccha Sudeep is credited for the story and dialogues for the Kannada movie titled Just Maath Maathalli. The feel-good romantic movie was immensely loved by his fans. The movie released in 2010 and starred Ramya, and Rajesh alongside himself. Just Maath Maathali was even directed by Sudeep himself.

Maanikya

The Kannada movie Maanikya was released in 2014. The action movie starred Sudeep alongside V. Ravichandran, Ramya Krishna, Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, Ranya Rao and P. Ravi Shankar in the lead roles. The movie was a remake of the superhit Telugu film Mirchi which released in 2013. The Telugu movie Mirchi featured Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Richa Gangopadhyay, with Sathyaraj, Nadhiya, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon, and Brahmanandam feature in supporting roles. Maanikya is considered to be the highest-grossing Kannada movie of 2014. The film was dubbed in Hindi and was titled Maanikya in 2015.

