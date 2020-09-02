Kiccha Sudeep Says He 'doesn't Know Anything' About Drug Abuse In Sandalwood

Kiccha Sudeep recently opened up about the drug abuse in Sandalwood row and revealed that he doesn't know 'anything about it'. A report by Outlook suggests that, on Tuesday, Sudeep spoke about the drug menace to reporters, days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people who were involved in a drug trafficking racket in the Kannada film industry. The Pailwaan actor also requested everyone to not portray the entire film fraternity in a negative light based on the course of events.

Kiccha Sudeep is unaware of drugs row in Sandalwood

On September 1, the Indian magazine reported that Kiccha Sudeep distanced himself from the drug abuse row in the Kannada film industry. According to the reports, Sudeep claimed that although he is a part of Sandalwood, he does not know anything about drug abuse in the film fraternity. The actor-producer also added revealing that he barely ventures out of his house post-shoot because he doesn't have a large circle of friends from the industry. However, he appealed to everyone to not portray the entire Kannada film industry in the negative light on the basis of some secluded incidents because it's a massive industry, raised by legendary artists.

Furthermore, as per the reports, it has been said that some prolific actors and musicians from Sandalwood have come under the scanner of NCB after the arrest of three people in the drugs trafficking racket. On the other hand, the actor-politician Thara Anuradha has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa, regarding the drug menace that has taken the state's youth and students into its grip. Thara also insisted that strict laws like capital abolishment must be passed to bring the problem of drug abuse under control.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep turned a year older today. September 2, 2020, marks the 47th birthday of the superstar. Sudeep was last seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in the third instalment of his blockbuster Dabanng film franchise. However, he will next be seen in the third instalment of 2001's Kannada film Kotigobba, titled Kotigobba 3. Alongside the 47-year-old, the film will also star Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar in key roles.

