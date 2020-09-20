Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi Movies That Are Worth Watching; From 'Rakta Charitra' To 'Dabangg 3'

Actor Kiccha Sudeep is one of the prominent faces of the Tollywood industry, who has delivered a wide range of successful movies to the viewers. Throughout his career, the actor has been a part of nearly 70 blockbuster projects. Sudeep made his Bollywood debut in the hit horror movie Phoonk. Ever since then, he is usually seen essaying the role of an antagonist in Hindi films. Here we have listed down all the Hindi projects that he was roped in for.

Phoonk

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Phoonk is a 2008 horror flick based on superstition and black magic. Starring Kiccha Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa, the movie was bankrolled by Praveen Nischol. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an atheist who is forced to consult an exorcist for her daughter who is showing all signs of being possessed by an evil spirit.

Rann

Released in 2010, Rann is a multi-starrer political thriller flick helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The story of the film is based on the reality of the news industry and its political conspiracies.

Phoonk 2

Helmed by Milind Gadagkar, Phoonk 2 is the sequel to Ram Gopal Varma directed horror flick Phoonk. Kiccha Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa reprise their role in the film. The plot sees how the family moves to a new house, which is close to the woods and beach as well. However, trouble begins when the kids explore the place and find a doll in the woods which is controlled by an evil ghost.

Rakta Charitra

Rakta Charitra is a 2010 political action-thriller movie based on the life of Paritala Ravindra, who was an Indian politician from the state of Andhra Pradesh. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Kiccha Sudeep, Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Sushant Singh and Radhika Apte. The premise of the film unveils how a killer bandit decides to become a politician to avenge the death of his family.

Dabangg 3

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is a 2019 action-comedy film bankrolled by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise showcases Chulbul Pandey’s origin as a police officer when he encounters an old rival namely Bali Singh from his past. The film unfolds Chulbul’s transformation as a fearless cop after the brutal murder of his first love.

