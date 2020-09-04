Kiccha Sudeep Gets Mobbed By Well-wishers As He Visits Chamundi Hills Post His Birthday

Kiccha Sudeepa was surrounded by a mob of well-wishing fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of him as he visited the Chamundi Hills. The actor visited the place a day after his birthday to seek blessings of the deity. However, he was met with a whole mob of fans who were eagerly waiting to click a picture or to catch a glimpse of him.

The lockdown imposition on temples has been lifted, due to which Kiccha Sudeepa went there to seek blessings on the occasion of his birthday. He had made a public announcement on social media that he would not be celebrating his birthday this year and thus had urged his fans to not form large groups.

Actor Kiccha Sudeepa visits Chamundi Hills

The actor thus visited the temple a day after his birthday. However, the actor was still mobbed by fans. A video was shared on social media in which the actor can be seen surrounded by a whole group of fans with phones in their hands clicking a picture of Kiccha Sudeepa.

The actor waved at them before departing from the place. The fans were delighted to catch a small glimpse of their favourite actor. On the work front, Kiccha Sudeepa was working on the film Phantom; however, due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled.

Now, due to the impositions being lifted, the actor has resumed shooting for the film. The first schedule for the film is expected to begin soon. The makers of the movie have ensured that minimal cast members and crew are present on the set. Special measures have been implemented to ensure the complete safety of everyone working on the film. According to several news portals, a set as been created for some necessary scenes to be shot for the film.

Besides that, Kiccha Sudeepa has three other films in which he will be seen in. Kotiobba 3, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi are the three other films in which Kiccha Sudeep will be seen. Apart from films, Kiccha Sudeepa will also be seen hosting the Kannada version of Bigg Boss for which fans are quite excited.

